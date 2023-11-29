KUCHING, Nov 29 — Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today reminded “certain state ministries” to address issues that hinder the implementation of projects under their purview.

He said where necessary, they should review the processes and procedures in ensuring that these projects can be delivered timely and effectively.

“I wish to point out that there are certain ministries recording a fairly low execution performance of less than 30 per cent for almost the entire year despite the availability of funds,” Uggah, who is also the state’s second minister of finance and new economy, said in his winding-up speech at the state assembly.

He also urged all controlling officers and their implementing agencies to step up their efforts in ensuring that all projects under their purview are implemented expeditiously and that the approved budget for this year is progressively spent.

“This is crucial to spur our economic growth and provide well-developed infrastructures towards improving the livelihood of our people,” he said.

Uggah said a total of RM2.072 billion was approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for 627 people-centric projects.

He said to date, 271 projects have been completed, while the remaining are at various stages of implementation.

He said under the rural transformation projects (RTPs), there was a total of 7,731 projects with an approved ceiling of RM1.29 billion.

“As of last month, 4,145 projects or 54 per cent of the projects had been completed, while the remaining 3,586 projects or 46 per cent are at various stages of implementation,” he said.

He added a total of RM436.4 million or 34 per cent out of the RM1.29 billion approved ceiling was spent between the year 2021 to last month.

“Since the introduction of RTP in 2015, over 20,400 projects have been implemented, which have benefited the people, especially those in the rural areas,” he said.

He said despite numerous challenges, including rising construction material costs and a labour supply shortage, the projects’ implementation has made significant progress, with overall 2023 financial performance of RM5.7 billion or 71 per cent achieved to date.