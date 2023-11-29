KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has reportedly instructed a halt to construction activities at the site near the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) in Batu Maung following its collapse last night.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported today that the state mayor Datuk A. Rajendran said the instruction was issued to the developer and engineer of the project earlier today.

“We have issued an immediate stop work order this morning.

“The project's consultant engineer is also on-site to provide the necessary information to the authorities on the search and recovery efforts,” he was quoted as saying by NST.

The mayor said the city council had granted approval to the project developer to carry out work during the night.

“This is a fast-track project and the project is on track.

“We have given permission for works to be carried out at night as the site is far from any residential,” he told the news outlet.

It was reported that police have confirmed that three individuals, all of whom are Bangladeshi citizens, lost their lives, while two others suffered serious injuries in the building collapse at the construction site last night.

Deputy state police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said that two out of the three victims died at the scene, and the other one died at the hospital.

The Fire and Rescue Department this morning confirmed that 12 out of the 18 victims have been rescued.

Search and rescue operations commander Senior Fire Superintendent I Khairy Sulaiman said three victims were rescued from the rubble and three more are believed to still be buried.