GEORGE TOWN, Nov 29 — The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has confirmed that 12 out of the 18 victims of a building collapse in Bayan Lepas here have been rescued.

Search and rescue operations commander Senior Fire Superintendent I Khairy Sulaiman said three victims were rescued from the rubble and three more are believed to still be buried.

“Currently, works to shift the rubble using heavy machinery are underway,” he said in a statement released at 3.30am earlier. Last night a total of three fire engines and Fire and Rescue Department teams from Bayan Baru, Seri Balik Pulau and Jalan Perak rushed to the scene upon receiving a report of the incident at about 9.58pm.

Earlier, news agency Bernama quoted police confirming that as of 1.40am, three construction workers were killed when the roof frame of a logistics warehouse under construction in Batu Maung, Bayan Lepas collapsed yesterday.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Mohamad Usuf Jan Mohamad said two of the victims died at the site of the incident while another died at the hospital.

He said the identity of those who died has yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Penang Bomba deputy director Zulfahmi Sutaji said the collapsed area was as big as a basketball court and that cranes and other equipment were being used to lift the fallen structures.

Zulfahmi said the K9 dog unit would be called in to assist in the search and rescue operation if needed.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Consulate Datuk Shaik Ismail Allaudin who arrived at the site said they were still waiting to gather details of the victims involved in the tragedy.