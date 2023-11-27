KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Over the weekend, words got out online that early adopters of Touch ‘n Go (TNG) RFID tag may have to replace their tag. This is after selected users have shared the e-mail from TNG online in regard to an ongoing promotion made exclusively for the pilot users of the TNG RFID tag.

The e-mail began by reminding these users that they are part of the RFID pilot programme in 2018. After pointing out that five years have passed since then, TNG said that the tag “may need a little makeover” and offered them a new tag through the promotion which provides a cashback of RM20.50.





Given the e-mail, it is not surprising that one may assume that their five-year-old RFID tag is about to expire. After some backlash from users, TNG has finally come out with a statement to clarify the matter this morning.

TNG RFID tag does not have an expiry date

Unlike your traditional TNG card which has an actual expiry date, this policy does not apply to TNG RFID tags. The company has officially confirmed this through this morning’s statement:

In other words, nothing will happen to your existing RFID tag from 2018 if you choose to not purchase a new tag through this promotion which is officially called the TNG RFID Pilot Users Programme. The company has highlighted this point on its website:

11. Will my tag be terminated if I do not purchase the discounted RFID tag through the Touch ‘n Go Pilot Users Programme?

No, only users who purchase the replacement RFID Tag will have their RFID pilot tag automatically terminated one month after the programme ends.

While the tag might not have an expiry date, nothing last forever though. Due to wear and tear, the RFID will eventually be damaged and need to be replaced especially after being exposed to elements for a prolonged time.

But all in all, your RFID tag ultimately should work as long as it is physically intact. In the end, TNG should have worded its promotion in a much clearer manner in order to avoid any confusion. — SoyaCincau