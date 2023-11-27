ALOR SETAR, Nov 27 — The Kedah government did not approve any new quarrying project in Baling to ensure the environment in the district which has the potential to be developed as ecotourism projects are not affected.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said quarrying projects for limestone, granite and sand which have been approved earlier have shelved and will be replaced with suitable alternative sites.

“The move is in line with the objective of the state government to make Baling as an ecotourism district,” he was answering to a question at the Kedah State Legislative Assembly sitting in Wisma Darul Aman here today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Najmi Ahmad (PN-Kupang) who wanted to know the plan of the state government to make undeveloped districts such as Baling to leap forward to be on par with other districts.

He further said that in the context of Baling, which is one of the poorest districts in Kedah, the Kedah Development Plan 2035 has established its identity as an ecotourism district by taking into account the forest as the largest land use that is rich and has the potential to develop nature-based tourism products.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said the Development of an Integrated Economic and Community Center (iCON) in Baling will also reduce the development gap between urban and rural areas, thus benefiting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the district.

He said the project under the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) which is expected to be completed in 2025 will provide a platform for entrepreneurs and rural communities with a wider urban market.

“The iCON project will also increase the value of local products and become a new attraction in Baling district,” he said. — Bernama