JELI, Nov 27 — The former Parti Warisan (Warisan) candidate for the Kuala Pilah Parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of defrauding a man two years ago.

According to the charge sheet, Datuk Azman Idris, 55, was charged with cheating Chin Yet Lun, 37, in a non-existent logging business where the victim handed over RM171,500 to the accused’s two bank accounts.

The money was deposited into OCBC Bank and Standard Chartered Bank accounts in the Belimbing subdistrict in Batu Melintang, here between September 27 and December 10, 2021.

He was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 10 years’ imprisonment with whipping and a fine if convicted.

Advertisement

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Kamilah Che Ibrahim prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

Earlier, Nur Kamilah asked the court to offer bail of RM30,000 with one surety and the additional condition that the accused’s passport be handed over to the court.

However, Azman pleaded for a lower bail because his income is uncertain and he has to support a wife and four children.

Advertisement

Magistrate Nik Habri Muhamad then allowed bail of RM15,000, and ordered the accused to hand over his passport before next Thursday and set December 31 for re-mention.

In the five-cornered contest, the Kuala Pilah seat was secured by Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan from Barisan Nasional, while Azman only managed to garner 333 votes. — Bernama