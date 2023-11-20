BUTTERWORTH, 20 Nov — A company manager was fined a total of RM50,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to four charges of cheating a Social Security Organisation (Socso) agent to claim incentives under the Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 (Penjana) programme amounting to RM150,000 two years ago.

Lee Beng Tiek, 53, made the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah.

According to the four charges, Lee was charged with dishonestly deceiving the Socso agent to claim incentives amounting to RM150,000 under the Penjana programme at the Penang Socso office in Seberang Perai Tengah between March 5 and 21, 2021.

Lee, who was then the manager of Menbridges Academy Sdn Bhd, was charged with deceiving Socso by submitting 52 names who were not employees of the company in the Penjana Kerjaya 3.0 Data for the claim.

The charges were framed under Section 417 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to five years, or a fine or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutors Noor Azura Zulkiflee and Afiqa Liyana Rozman prosecuted, while Lee was represented by lawyers Haziq Razali and Aiman Abdul Rahman. — Bernama

