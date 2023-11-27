KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in collaboration with social media platform operators removed 1,147 cyberbullying contents between January and Nov 15 this year.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said these included 804 items on the TikTok application, 195 on Facebook, seven on X (Twitter), nine each on Instagram and YouTube, and 123 pieces of content on other platforms.

She said the measures taken to prevent social media abuse include a series of advocacy efforts to raise awareness about responsible social media use and highlight the risks and threats of internet abuse.

These efforts are carried out through the Klik Dengan Bijak (KDB) and Malaysian ICT Volunteers (MIV) initiatives.

“The MCMC, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and stakeholders, continuously conducts educational activities for users through various platforms such as the Sebenarnya.my portal, KDB, SMS announcements, social media, television and radio programmes to promote public awareness and vigilance on the risks and modus operandi of cyberbullying,” she said.

Teo was responding to a question from Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) on the measures taken to prevent social media abuse, especially in light of reported suicide incidents resulting from cyberbullying on TikTok, during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

To a supplementary question from Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang), Teo said the MCMC has the authority to investigate cases under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“However, if the police are investigating a case, the MCMC will not investigate due to double jeopardy. But if the police do not investigate, the MCMC still has the power to act.

“To take a case or a high-profile case to court, the MCMC must first refer the matter to the police or the Attorney General’s Chambers,” she said.

Meanwhile, she said 65 communications-related cases have been brought to court under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 since 2018 until mid-November, while 876 cases have been investigated under the same section this year. — Bernama