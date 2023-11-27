KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The Rahmah Cash Aid programme (STR) or any cash or non-cash aid programme will have a high impact on the B40 lower-income group that will, in turn, stimulate the economy through their spending activities, said Deputy Minister of Finance I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Advertisement

He said STR is the highest cash assistance in the country’s history ever given where the government is always aware of current developments, especially involving the economic situation and the cost of living of the people.

“The government looks at aspects of the economic cycle on small traders or small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are impacted by spending from the B40 group. The STR is not only to help the B40 group, but it also has a multiplier effect on the relevant industries,” he said today at the upper house of parliament Dewan Negara.

In 2024, a total of RM10 billion will be provided for the STR programme to benefit nearly nine million eligible beneficiaries.

Advertisement

The existing STR mechanism is direct to recipients through two methods, which are directly credited to the recipient’s bank account registered in the STR database while recipients without a bank account will receive payment in cash at BSN branches nationwide.

For recipients in the interior of Sabah and Sarawak who do not have a bank account, the payment method is in cash which will be coordinated by the Malaysian Treasury in Sabah and Sarawak.

Ahmad said in cases where those who got the STR died, a death benefit would be given, i.e. the husband or wife of the recipient who died would get RM1,000 and if both died, a death benefit of RM2,000 would be given to the next of kin.

Advertisement

“This matter is not difficult, the heirs only need to go to BSN or the Revenue Board for confirmation by bringing the death certificate and also identification that they are heirs to the deceased and we will speed up all matters so that it can be handed over to the heirs of the deceased,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said as introduced this year, Sumbangan Asas Rahmah or SARA is also one of the components of STR which aims to provide cashless assistance through identification cards to STR recipients in the hardcore poor category for them to obtain basic goods, especially food.

“For the year 2023, as much as RM100 will be provided every month for six months through an identification card for them to obtain basic needs.

“For the year 2024, the government has agreed to extend SARA to STR recipients in the poor category and extend the grant of RM100 every month for 12 months,” he said. — Bernama