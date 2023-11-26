LABUAN, Nov 26 — The University Malaysia Sabah Labuan International Campus (UMSKAL) must strive and gear up to establish its prominence on the international stage, said Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal.

Emphasising the need for UMSKAL to be recognised globally as befitting its international university status, the minister stressed the importance of aligning current programmes with the demands of key sectors to attract more international students.

During a visit to UMSKAL today, Mohammad Yusof expressed concern over the limited number of international students currently enrolled.

“The current programmes in this university, like international finance, must be made known internationally so we can have an enrolment of international students...it is saddening to see the small number of international students currently studying in this international university, whereas it is an university with international status,” he told reporters after an official visit to the university today.

Labuan, recognised as an international business and financial centre (IBFC) and regional oil and gas hub, provides a strategic backdrop for UMSKAL to leverage its international status.

Mohammad Yusof urged the university to capitalise on Labuan’s standing to attract a more diverse international student body, asserting that this would not only benefit UMSKAL but also enhance Labuan’s image as a whole.

He highlighted the significance of international networking in achieving the goal of higher international student enrolment and conveyed that efforts were underway by the UMSKAL vice chancellor to enhance international networking, with plans to welcome a greater number of international students in the upcoming year.

Addressing the issue of facilities, Mohammad Yusof assured the university that the Ministry would consider requests for upgrading.

“Our ministry will look into the request for upgrading facilities, but it has to be submitted; we would not know what you need if you don’t apply,” he said.

Acknowledging the impact of poor facilities on the university’s appeal to international students, he emphasised the ministry’s commitment to addressing the necessary improvements.

“As UMSKAL strives for global recognition, the Ministry of Higher Education pledges support, aiming to facilitate efforts by universities to enhance their international student enrolment and infrastructure,” he said. — Bernama