KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan today has slammed PAS for manipulating sentiments surrounding Umno’s collaboration with DAP during the Kemaman by-election campaign.

Sinar Harian today reported that Ahmad Maslan said that the party seems to have forgot that it had initially collaborated with DAP as well in the Pakatan Rakyat coalition and for a much longer spell.

“We have only been together for a year, but they were together for many years. Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia joined forces with DAP to defeat Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election). They shouldn’t forget that.

“If it’s them, it’s fine. If it’s us, it’s not. So, I consider it as empty rhetoric,” he was quoted as saying at a press conference in Kampung Mak Chili, Chukai.

The Pontian MP also urges young voters to choose their representatives wisely.

“In my view, we need to broaden our perspectives that in reality, the ones who have contributed significantly are the BN government and the unity government. You can ask anyone, including your parents.

“I appeal to the younger generation that what has happened and will happen is the responsibility carried out by the unity government together with BN,” he reportedly said.

The Kemaman by-election on December 2 will be a straight fight between Barisan Nasional candidate Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar representing PAS.