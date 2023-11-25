SHAH ALAM, Nov 25 — Wanita PKR information chief Suzana Shaharudin, died at Pantai Hospital, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, at 12.02 pm today. She was 51.

Wanita PKR deputy chief, Juwairiya Zulkifli, said that Suzana, who is also the wife of the Deputy Speaker of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly, Mohd Kamri Kamaruddin, died of cancer, which she suffered since the beginning of this year.

“She was very committed to PKR’s struggle; I had the chance to meet her during the last state election campaign to help her husband (Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman).

“Her remains will be buried at the Ukay Perdana Muslim Cemetery, Ampang, after Asar prayers,” she said, when contacted by Bernama today.

The late Suzana was also a Wanita PKR exco and former Bukit Antarabangsa state constituency coordinator.

Meanwhile, Communications and Digital Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, in a Facebook post, also expressed sadness over the passing of Suzana, who is also a member of the Central Leadership Council, and a colleague.

“May Allah forgive all her sins and place her soul among the righteous.

“I also pray that YB Mohd Kamri Kamaruddin and the family, persevere with this extremely difficult test,” he said. — Bernama