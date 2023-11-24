KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 ― The number of flood evacuees in Terengganu showed a decline while there was no change in Kelantan as of this morning, with a total of 1,199 victims still housed at temporary relief centres in both states.

In Kelantan, the flood situation remained the same as last night, with 62 victims from 14 families still sheltering at the relief centres as of 7.30am.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Info Bencana portal, 30 victims from seven families in Pasir Puteh are placed at the relief centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Wakaf Raja while 32 people from seven families are still housed at the centre in Sk Tok Deh.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims dropped to 1,137 from 309 families as of 8am compared to 1,454 people from 397 families at 10pm yesterday.

According to the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, 432 victims from 114 families are still housed in eight centres in Kuala Nerus while 482 people from 133 families remained in four centres in Kuala Terengganu.

Meanwhile, in Marang, 177 victims from 48 families are placed in four relief centres while 55 people from 14 families are still seeking shelter at a relief centre in Besut.

In Dungun, there are no more evacuees in the SK Tok Kah relief centre, which had six victims from two families last night.

Meanwhile, the water levels of rivers at two main stations namely Parit Utama in Padang Kemunting, Kuala Nerus and Sungai Tumpat in Kampung Baru Kemasik, Kemaman were at the alert level. ― Bernama