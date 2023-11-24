IPOH, Nov 24 — Perak police received the full medical report regarding the bullying case at Malay College Kuala Kangsar (MCKK) from Kuala Kangsar Hospital (HKK) today.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said investigation papers for the case will be resubmitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers next week.

“When the investigation papers are complete, we will send them back to the Attorney General’s Chambers to receive further instructions, whether to press charges or otherwise,” he told newsmen at the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

The media had reported previously that police had opened an investigation paper after receiving reports on the alleged incident on September 24.

Advertisement

In the incident, three Form Four male students were allegedly assaulted by four Form Five students, and the victims were taken to HKK for treatment.

Mohd Yusri also said the police have not received any requests from any party to settle the issue out of court.

Separately, Perak police took down four reports of hoax bomb threats sent via email involving schools in the state since last Tuesday, involving international schools in Ipoh and Kampar, as well as special education schools in Manjung and Taiping.

Advertisement

“Although these bomb threats turned out to be hoaxes, further investigations are still being carried out. Reports have been sent to the Elite Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) of the Criminal Investigation Department at Bukit Aman for further action.

“The police never take such threats lightly because they involve public interest, especially in schools. Actions such as evacuations for safety purposes in the affected areas were carried out according to the established standard operating procedures,” he said.

The media reported that the police have received a total of 51 reports involving 51 schools in several states regarding hoax bomb threats.

According to the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) director, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, the increase in reports is due to the recipients of the emails reading them late, even though the threats were sent almost simultaneously. — Bernama