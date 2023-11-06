KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The Malay College Kuala Kangsar (MCKK) Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) has criticised the family of a Form 4 student enrolled in the school for going public over a bullying case.

In an issued statement, the association said the student’s family should not have posted about the case on social media which subsequently went viral, decrying the decision as “inconsiderate” and “selfish”.

“The move to publicise the issue has had a large impact and smeared the image of the MCKK as a whole.

“Once again, the PTA regrets the action of the student’s family which is seen as inconsiderate and selfish in their attempt to publicise the issue.

“We hope this case will be a lesson to all parents not to intervene in school matters and to accept decisions made by MCKK’s management with an open heart,” it said in a statement posted online.

This follows a bullying incident which allegedly took place in September where three Form Four students were beaten up by five Form Five students.

Police have since confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

The PTA said it was made aware that the matter had been investigated and action already taken by the school, adding that school’s decision must be respected as it considered the interests and wellbeing of all involved.

The group also said the school complied with all procedures when making the decision, was transparent, and not subject to external influence.

The PTA also claimed it was aware of an alleged threat by the parents to publicise the matter if the school did not alter its decision in the case.

In the letter, the parents claimed the alleged perpetrators were not suspended from school, although some punishment was meted out.

“We condemn the parents’ attempt to interfere in the management of this school.

“The PTA respects the school and principal’s decision not to bow to any threats by the parents of Form 4 students,” it said.

As the issue has gone public, the PTA said it has received reports of students being verbally abused by the public or chased out of eateries in Kuala Kangsar where the school is located.

“As such, all students are no longer allowed to go to Kuala Kangsar on their own and are not allowed to respond to any outsiders ‘provoking’ them on the matter.

“Students are also urged to report any attacks against them to the school, and police reports will be made with the assistance of the school,” it said.