SHAH ALAM, Nov 24 — Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) information chief Islahuddin Abas today suggested that the party bring back the chairman position if Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin insists on not defending his position as the party’s president.

He said Bersatu Johor still hopes for the Pagoh MP to remain as party president and lead them in the next election.

“But, we, Bersatu Johor, with a heavy heart proposed to revive back the Bersatu chairman post, if Tan Sri still doesn’t want to hold the president position in the future.

“However, it has to be created institutionally. Bring back the position nicely so it compliments all services and experiences,” he told reporters at Bersatu’s General Assembly at the Ideal Convention Centre, here, today.

The Mersing MP said Muhyiddin had succeeded in producing the next generation of leaders in Perikatan Nasional.

