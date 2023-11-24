PUTRAJAYA, Nov 24 — While expressing his relief with the news of a ceasefire for four days in Gaza, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is however apprehensive of the actions of the violent Israeli regime.

“It’s a relief but facing the violent regime which made the statement that they would continue with violence, is really worrying us,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after performing Friday prayers at Surau Al-Furqan in Precinct 11, here today.

Asked if Malaysia will send volunteers to Gaza during the truce, Anwar said the matter was up to a joint decision with Arab and Islamic nations.

“We are open to send whatever we agreed. It is subject to our agreement with Arab and Islamic countries especially the neighbours surrounding Palestine,” he said.

It was reported that a ceasefire on the Israeli-Palestine war in Gaza for four days began today and an exchange of hostages followed several hours later.

The weapon ceasefire agreement facilitated by Qatar with the assistance of Egypt and the United States should have been effective last night but was delayed over last minute hitches.

The ceasefire which began at 7am local time (1pm Malaysian time) involved truce in the entire north and south Gaza. — Bernama