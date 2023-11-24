KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Malaysia is committed to actively contributing to the betterment of the Commonwealth and Asia-Pacific region through its participation in the Commonwealth Law Ministers Action Group (LMAG).

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the inaugural LMAG meeting yesterday, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) said Malaysia takes pride in its role as one of the three representatives from the Asia-Pacific region.

AGC said Malaysia was represented at the meeting by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, who was chosen as one of the three distinguished representatives for the Commonwealth in the Asia-Pacific region.

“This prestigious appointment places her alongside counterparts from other nations, including the Ministers of Law from Tanzania, Namibia, Mauritius, Samoa, Bangladesh, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, Malta, and Rwanda,” AGC said in a statement today.

According to the statement, the formation of LMAG is a culmination of decisions made during the Senior Officials of Law Ministries (SOLM) Meeting and Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting (CLMM), held from Nov 22 to 25, 2022, in Balaclava, Mauritius.

“The LMAG serves as a platform to assess progress and provide guidance on key strategies, action plans, and projects pertaining to the rule of law and equal access to justice.

“The focus areas included promoting member countries’ realisation of their Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 targets, implementing decisions and action plans adopted by Law Ministers at their biennial meetings, and executing decisions endorsed by Commonwealth Heads of Government at their biennial meetings,” it said.

Commonwealth secretary-general Patricia Scotland delivered her inaugural address at the meeting, convened via video conference and chaired by Mauritius Attorney-General and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade Maneesh Gobin. — Bernama