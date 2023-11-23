KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The number of divorces recorded in Malaysia rose to 62,890 in 2022 or 43.1 per cent more than the previous year, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) today.

On X, formerly Twitter, the DoSM also said recorded marriages declined 0.5 per cent to 214,824 across the same period.

Malaysia’s chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the decline was primarily driven by a 4.1 per cent drop in Islamic marriages within 2022, which fell to 168,726 compared to 176,002 in 2021.

The phenomenon was most apparent in Putrajaya where the number of Muslim marriages declined 19.6 per cent year-on-year, followed by Perak (-12.8 per cent), and Terengganu (-11.3 per cent).

Advertisement

In the same time, he said the number of non-Muslim marriages rose 15.3 per cent to 46,098 in 2022.

“Three states that recorded the most increase in non-Muslim marriages were Terengganu (40.2 per cent), Johor (26.6 per cent ) and Negeri Sembilan (21.1 per cent),” he said.

According to official data, the oldest groom and bride in 2022 were 92 and 86 years’ old, respectively.

Advertisement

“Additionally, 2.9 per cent of men aged 65 years and over married women aged 24 years and below, while 3.5 per cent of females aged 65 years and over married males aged 24 years and below,” he said.

According to him, the Petaling district in Selangor recorded the most marriages (8,602), followed by Johor Baru (7,770), and Ulu Langat, Selangor (6,347).

“The number of divorces increased 43.1 per cent from 43,936 (2021) to 62,890 (2022). The number of Muslim divorces registered an increase of 45.8 per cent in 2022 (46,138) as compared to 2021 (31,650).

“The increase was attributed to cases that were carried forward from years. Three states recorded the highest increase of Muslim divorces were Kedah (113.6 per cent), followed by Sabah (94.5per cent) and Perlis (83.5 per cent),” he said.

Comparatively, he said there was a 36.4 per cent increase in non-Muslim divorces, climbing from 12,286 in 2021 to 16,752 in 2022.

He said the age group with the most divorces was from 35 to 39 years’ old for men and from 30 to 34 years’ old for women.