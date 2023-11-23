KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 ― SKS Airways has just shared statements with SoyaCincau on the status of the company. In the statement, the company confirmed that its CEO is stepping down from her role, as well as it is seeing some delays in the delivery of its first jets from Embraer.

SKS suspends flights to Tioman and Redang

SKS confirmed that they have suspended flights to Tioman and Redang islands, which uses Twin Otter aircrafts, due to the monsoon. While they did verify that they flew the same route last year, the company experienced a low passenger count and was not as profitable as it could be.

Advertisement

Combined together with unpredictable weather conditions due to climate change, the airline decided to suspend commercial flights for safety reasons.

Current CEO steps down from position

Dzuleira Abu Bakar, formerly of MRANTI was picked as the company’s CEO back in June. She was replacing then-acting CEO and Executive Director Datuk Rohman Ahmad. Her resignation was effective 10 November and currently, the company is without any CEO candidates. Datuk Rohman Ahmad has taken the acting CEO mantle again as the company searches for a new CEO to replace her.

Advertisement

Embraer confirms delay in jet delivery

Within the same email, SKS also affirmed that the company is not facing any financial difficulties as of press time. They have confirmed that the company have fulfilled the required payments to secure the 10 aircraft which have been fully paid to their lessor, Azzora Aviation Holdings.

Azzora shared with SKS that Embraer is delaying the delivery of the first jet, originally scheduled to arrive in Q1 of 2024 to Q2 instead, which is reflective of the previous report. However, the reason for the delay is not because of funding, but instead due to supply chain constraints at the aircraft manufacturer’s side.

The company is still committed to the Subang Airport Regeneration Plan (SARP) and is still steadfast in becoming a city airport operator with the arrival of the Embraer E195-E2. The airline is working closely with MAHB to ensure the SARP is to be a success. ― SoyaCincau