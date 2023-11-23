KUCHING, Nov 23 — Opposition Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is ready to give its full support behind the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government under Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg in the interest of political unity, stability and solidarity, Bawang Assan state assemblyman Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said in the State Assembly today.

The PSB president said the party is also giving full support to the federal government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We recognise that at this crucial stage of our state development, political unity, solidarity and stability are the important elements that cannot be faulted and should be the targets to aim for,” he said when debating the state Budget 2024 here.

He added people occupying positions of leadership and influence should lead their followers and their people to these ideals.

He said the present political environment should “convince us that we all need to reassess our political roles in more realistic perspectives and a more responsible political attitude is required, particularly with our country now being threatened by increasing forces of religious and racial extremism.”

He said the choice is obvious that the people of all races and religions must rally behind the unity government to enable the prime minister to carry out his objectives of “Malaysia Madani” and the state government to enable Abang Johari to realise his Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) to bring about a high-income society and a developed state for Sarawak.

“We as elected people’s representatives must continue to play our dutiful roles of providing check and balance in helping the government,” Wong said.

He said the elected representatives have an important responsibility in speaking out on behalf of the legitimate concerns and interests of the people.

He said they must be armed with facts and figures to point out why certain policies, programmes or projects are not right, are unfair or unjust or they may adversely affect the interests of the people and how to work for suitable changes.

He said those problems and issues which can be solved must be solved without delays.

However, he stressed that seeking equality, justice and fair play for all communities which are more sensitive and which cannot be solved immediately must be collectively deliberated to secure a dignified compromise and a workable consensus.

“It is best for us all to sit down quietly and rationally to resolve issues and problems through the spirit of cooperation and goodwill.

“More importantly, we must not be shackled by racial emotions. We must open ourselves to a broader, more encompassing Sarawakian perspective, rather than getting trapped in a narrow parochial and communal tunnel vision,” he said.

Wong called on the elected representatives to be bold and frank to voice their opinions, viewpoints, facts and figures and even in-depth suggestions and criticisms which can best be channelled directly to the respective ministries and the premier’s office.