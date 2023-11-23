KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Police confirmed that an individual known as “Mr H” today gave his statement in connection with investigations into an indecent video conversation purportedly involving former Community Communications Department (J-KOM) director-general Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff.

Without disclosing where and at what time the statement was recorded, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said “Mr H” met police this morning.

He also urged J-Kom assistant officer Abdul Wahab Abdul Kadir Jilani to come forward to help in the investigations and lodge a police report on the case.

Razarudin told reporters this at a ceremony on rejecting corruption and launching of 3C Regulations in conjunction with the 2023 Integrity Month at the Royal Malaysia Police College in Cheras here today.

A three-minute video clip of a man said to resemble Mohammad Agus and another man engaging in an indecent online conversation went viral recently.

During a press conference at a hotel in Bangi last Friday, Mohammad Agus claimed that the video had been doctored and he had lodged a police report on the matter.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said police had recorded a statement from the director-general of an enforcement agency who was alleged to have sexually harassed a woman.

“Two or three more witnesses will be called up to give their statements to help in the investigations,” he added.

A police report by the 39-year-old financial adviser alleging sexual harassment by the senior officer since last year has gone viral on social media. — Bernama