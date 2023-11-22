KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The director-general of an enforcement agency accused of sexually harassing a woman will have his statement recorded tomorrow at the Putrajaya police headquarters, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said the individual, who has the title of “Datuk”, is expected to be present at the headquarters at 2.30pm. Police have so far recorded only the complainant’s statement.

“The case is being investigated by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department under Sections 507A, 509, and 292 of the Penal Code, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Yesterday, Razarudin confirmed that police are investigating a senior officer of an enforcement agency for alleged sexual harassment of a woman who works as a financial adviser.

Regarding the viral video of an indecent conversation by an individual resembling former Community Communications Department (J-KOM) director-general Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff, he said the “Mr H” implicated in the case is expected to give his statement at the Precinct 11 police station at 5.30pm today.

So far the statements of three individuals have been recorded to facilitate the investigations, he said.

A three-minute video clip said to feature Mohammad Agus and another man engaging in an indecent conversation went viral recently.

During a press conference at a hotel in Bangi last Friday, Mohammad Agus claimed that the video had been doctored and he had lodged a police report on the matter. — Bernama