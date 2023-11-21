KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Police are investigating a sexual harassment case involving a high-ranking officer of a security agency.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the case is being investigated by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, under Section 507A, Section 509 and Section 292 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act.

“We have received the report. The officer and complainant will be called soon to give statements,” he said when contacted here today.

A police report of a 39-year-old woman, claiming to have been sexually harassed by a high-ranking government security agency officer, with the title “Datuk”, since last year, went viral on social media today.

The woman, who is a financial adviser, claimed that her meeting with the man in November last year was related to investment and financial proposals.

The woman also claimed that since the first meeting, the man has been harassing her through conversations, as well as lewd images and videos. — Bernama

