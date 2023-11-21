GEORGE TOWN, Nov 21 — There is a 45 per cent increase in online scam cases in Penang compared to last year, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow told the state legislative assembly today.

The Padang Kota assemblyman, who cited statistics obtained from the police, said a total 1,632 online scam cases were recorded in 2022.

“In comparison, a total 2,363 online scam cases were recorded as at September 30 this year, which is an increase of 731 cases compared to last year,” he said while replying to a question by Lee Boon Heng (PH — Kebun Bunga) on the number of scams in the state.

Chow said the police had implemented several effective strategies such as increasing enforcement action with arrests and bringing the culprits to court along with other commercial crime prevention campaigns.

“Aside from that, the police is working with Bank Negara and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to assist in their investigations,” he said.

He said on the international front, the police are working with the Financial Intelligence Unit.

“The public can use the Semak Mule app to allow them to check phone numbers and bank accounts flagged by the police,” he said.

He said the public is advised to refer to the app before making any online fund transfers.