IPOH, Nov 21 — A referee was injured when attacked by three men during a football match between the Iskandar Puteri City Council and the Setiu District Council at Padang Pertanian Lekir, in Manjung, last Saturday (November 18).

Manjung district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said the victim, a 27-year-member of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RLDM), suffered injuries to his waist and legs in the incident.

The attack happened when one of the teams was not happy with the results of the match announced by the victim,” he said in a statement.

A video allegedly of the incident is going viral.

Advertisement

He said the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and urged those with information on the incident to contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Norzian Yahya at 019-3905390. — Bernama

Advertisement