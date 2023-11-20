KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — A principal assistant director of a television station pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of obtaining RM18,000 without consideration from a person whom she knew had a connection with her official function.

Suhaila Md Zaini, 44, was charged as a civil servant with receiving the money from an individual whom she knew had a connection with her official function as a producer at Radio Television Malaysia (RTM).

The offence was allegedly committed at the Office of the Deputy Director of the Radio News Section, Current Affairs News Division, 6th Floor, Wisma TV, Angkasapuri, here, between April 17, 2019, and June 5, 2019.

The charge, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, carries imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin requested the court to adopt the RM7,000 bail set in another case involving the accused and additional conditions for her to surrender her passport, as well as report herself to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office as required by the Shah Alam Sessions Court.

“The accused was previously charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court on November 14. I request that this case be transferred to the Sessions Court there to be tried together,” he said.

Lawyer Gurmit Singh Hullon, representing the accused, did not object to it.

Judge Rozina Ayob allowed the application and informed that the mention date will be set by the Shah Alam Sessions Court.

Last November 14, Suhaila pleaded not guilty at the Shah Alam Sessions Court to a charge of receiving RM10,000 from a company owner in 2018. — Bernama