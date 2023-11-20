KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof in his post on X today verified that an individual has used his profile on fake WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook accounts.

He said a number of his friends informed him of receiving messages from an individual with the mobile number +6011-14045313 in a WhatsApp group.

“Upon checking, the number was also used on Telegram and Facebook, using my profile.

“The matter has been reported to the WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook operators. A check via Truecaller found that the number was being used by someone named Rinoneze,” he said.

He also posted the photo used on the fake Facebook account with the name “Haji Fadillah Yusof”.

“My official Facebook account is facebook.com/fadillahyusof1, and my personal Facebook account is facebook.com/fadillah.yusof,” he added. — Bernama

