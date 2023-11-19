KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — A 19-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly attacking his mother and an older brother with a machete for stopping him from seeing his girlfriend.



Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the teenager was arrested at about 7pm last Wednesday (November 15) and the police also confiscated a machete believed to have been used in the incident.





Advertisement

Advertisement

He said the attack took place at a house in Pandan Jaya, Ampang here, last November 1.Checks by the police found that the suspect who is unemployed, has five records for crime, including drug-related offences. His urine tested negative for a drug test,” he said in a statement here today.The teenager was remanded for four days until today for investigations under Sections 324 and 506 of the Penal Code for causing injury using weapons and criminal intimidation.Meanwhile, Mohd Azam said the police also arrested five men, aged 24 to 26, at 10.05am the same day for allegedly breaking into a shophouse in Taman Ampang Mewah near here.The suspects also beat up two Myanmar men at the shop and they are on remand until November 22 for investigation under Section 395 of the Penal Code. — Bernama