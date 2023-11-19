TAIPING, Nov 19 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, participated in the Sultan of Perak Birthday Celebration Run, held at Dataran Warisan, here, today

Also participating in the run were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife, Datin Seri Aezer Zubin, state executive councillors and department heads.

The run, which started at 7am and ended at Padang Esplanade, and attracted more than 9,000 participants, was held in conjunction with Sultan Nazrin Shah’s 67th birthday, which was celebrated on Nov 3.

Earlier, Sultan Nazrin Shah flagged off the participants for the 15km and 10km categories while the participants in the VVIP category, involving a distance of 3km, were flagged off by Sultan Nazrin’s sister, Datuk Seri Yong Sofia.

Yesterday, two categories were contested, namely the 7km event for secondary school students and the Fun Run and the 3km run for primary school pupils, which became one of the attractions as the run passed through the Taiping Zoo area and they had the opportunity to see animals for free.

The visitors and participants were also treated to a number of performances, including cultural dances, the Royal Malaysian Navy band, a combat demonstration by the Malaysian Armed Forces, and a parachute demonstration around Taiping Lake Gardens and the Padang Esplanade.

After 10 years of the same event being held in the Kuala Kangsar district, this time Sultan Nazrin gave permission for the run to be held in Taiping.

The Larut Matang and Selama district was chosen as the location of this year’s run, as Taiping will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year.

Participants not only have the opportunity to see the uniqueness of Taiping town, but they can also see some historical places in the vicinity, as well as have the opportunity to know the places, goods and food which are unique to the area. — Bernama