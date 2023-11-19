SINTOK, Nov 19 — Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah today reminded Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) graduates of the importance of efficient and integrity-driven governance.

His Royal Highness said integrity and good governance are the basis of organisational excellence that must always be prioritised.

“From my observation, the success of any institution, company, leader or individual hinges on the integrity they uphold.

“Efficient governance serves as the cornerstone of an organisation’s triumph, involving resource management, maximising outcomes and minimising wastage,” Sultan Sallehuddin said at UUM’s 36th Convocation here today.

A total of 5,738 UUM graduates will receive their scrolls in nine sessions over five days beginning today.

Sultan Sallehuddin, who is UUM chancellor, also hoped that UUM graduates would take the lead in anti-corruption programmes, particularly in the context of good and integrity-driven governance.

His Highness said managing corruption risks can be initiated by identifying its root causes and then taking steps to address the issues.

The Ruler said this includes implementing ethical training to strengthen monitoring and reporting procedures, in turn establishing a risk monitoring process.

“In addition, UUM graduates can assist organisations and employers by creating an Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan, encompassing various organisational efforts to address corruption issues.

Sultan Sallehuddin also advised graduates to leverage the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance integrity and good governance in organisations, adding that AI can be used to analyse real-time data, effectively detecting suspicious activities. — Bernama