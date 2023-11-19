KUALA PILAH, Nov 19 — The ‘Ulangan Penghulu-Penghulu Luak Tanah Mengandung Mengadap Menjunjung Duli’ ceremony is a symbol of the splendour of the traditions of 250 years of the Negeri Sembilan royal institution.

The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, said that the ceremony was first held on April 29, 1898, during the reign of Tuanku Muhammad Tuanku Antah, and was ordered to be held every three years.

He added that the monarchy in this state was founded by Raja Mahmud Almarhum Sultan Abdul Jalil, known as Raja Melewar, who was installed in 1773. Historical research is being carried out and is expected to find information related to the existence of the Negeri Sembilan royal institution.

“The research method is based on the academic discipline of history, through the search for data and information found in libraries and archives in Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

“Research materials include manuscripts, treaty documents, letters, reports and memoirs from the Dutch and British era, as well as recent writings,” said Tuanku Muhriz, at the ‘Ulangan Penghulu-Penghulu Luak Tanah Mengandung Mengadap Menjunjung Duli’ ceremony, at Istana Besar Seri Menanti, here today.

Also in attendance were Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud and Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz.

It was also attended by Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and the state government leadership.

Tuanku Muhriz said that the research initiative is apt as no party has yet started a detailed study of the history of the royal reign, so the results of the study will be able to rule out inaccurate historical facts, which have been told or recorded without supporting evidence and documents.

He added that history is a link to the past and a guide to the future, therefore recording and storing historical material accurately is a discipline that needs to be practised, especially by the authorities, academic institutions and the community of historical researchers.

“The act of changing historical facts is an act against scientific and intellectual ethics, as it denies the right of future generations to know the truth. Historical records of the royal institution are important to defend the sovereignty of the monarchy, especially in determining the boundaries of the government’s power,” said Tuanku Muhriz.

Tuanku Muhriz explained that, through the royal institution, the Yang Dipertuan Besar played a major role in uniting all the districts in the state, in addition to expressing the hope that the results of the research would create a source of reference and guidance for the state administration and the community, which is made up of various races.

In conjunction with today’s ceremony, Tuanku Muhriz also launched a special logo in conjunction with the 250th anniversary of the Negeri Sembilan royal institution, at the Banquet Hall in the palace.

Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir (2nd left) and Tunku Ampuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud (2nd right) are seen at the launch of a special logo in conjunction with the 250th anniversary of the Negeri Sembilan royal institution at Istana Besar Seri Menanti November 19, 2023. Also present are Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz (left) and Tunku Putera Tunku Zain Al’Abidin Tuanku Muhriz. — Bernama pic

He added that the Customary Tenure (Lenkongan Land) Enactment 2022 came into effect on December 29 last year, and facilitates the development of customary land.

He also encouraged all land owners, as well as traditional heirs, to agree to identify appropriate methods to develop their land and further increase income.

“I was informed that the government is starting the agriculture entrepreneurs initiative, to develop idle government land with crops using high technology. The first phase is expected to start on land owned by the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS) in Rembau, and the participants are MAINS asnaf,” he said.

Tuanku Muhriz also suggested that the programme be extended to traditional landowners, to help increase income and local food production capacity.

He also wanted to see customary land to generate income through a solar farm project, by selling solar electricity to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

Earlier, the ‘Ulangan Penghulu-Penghulu Luak Tanah Mengandung Mengadap Menjunjung Duli’ ceremony, steeped in tradition, commenced with the march of these Penghulu, along with their respective subordinates and regalias, starting from the main gate of Istana Besar Seri Menanti, and continuing towards the palace. They then took their respective seats facing the throne.

Their Royal Highnesses then entered the hall accompanied by Putera Yang Empat, to the accompaniment of the Raja Berangkat rhythm, played by the cak lempong group.

As the eleven-gun salute echoed in the palace grounds, the Penghulu Luak proceeded to declare their oath of allegiance to the Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan, starting with Luak Ulu Muar, Luak Jempol, Luak Terachi, Luak Gunung Pasir and Luak Ineh. — Bernama