KUCHING, Nov 18 — The Civil Defence Force (APM) Sarawak has launched its very own lifeguard team at the Telok Melano beach today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, who attended the launch, pointed out the need to form the team due to the increasing number of beachgoers and tourists in the area.

“Among the feared cases are drowning incidents on the beach, whether in Telok Melano or on beaches throughout Malaysia,” said Ugak.

Advertisement

He also pointed out that drowning or beach accident cases should not be underestimated as they would always happen without the authorities realising it.

“In my opinion, this lifeguard team requires more improvements such as additional logistics like jet skis, ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) and drones.

“Additionally, coastal rescue equipment such as rescue tubes, throwbags, and other related items are also needed,” he said.

Advertisement

For these improvements, Ugak said it will be tabled and discussed further in the ministry together with APM Sarawak and any other relevant agencies.

With the presence of the lifeguards on duty, he said the safety and comfort of the public at the beach can be further ensured.

“At the same time, the public visiting Telok Melano beach is also advised to take cautionary steps and be aware of the instructions given by lifeguards,” he added.

Ugak also reminded the public to be more cautious and avoid going to the beach for water activities during this monsoon season.

Meanwhile, APM Sarawak director Mohtar Samat said the lifeguard team started their operations at the Telok Melano beach on January 1 this year.

“The team has since been highly appreciated by beachgoers, especially foreign tourists who enjoy activities in the sea and on the beach,” said Mohtar.

He added that with services like this, visitors will feel safe and are more confident to engage in activities with their families.

Mohtar also said the lifeguard team consists of APM volunteers who are made up of villagers from Kampung Telok Melano.

“There are 12 team members who begin their tasks from 8am to 6pm with four officers each day. The selection of the team members must meet a certain criteria, including the completion of the Basic Civil Defence Course,” he said.

He also revealed that based on visitor statistics obtained from the Lundu/Sematan APM, there were 82,763 visitors at the beach between January and early mid-November.

One of the achievements of the Telok Melano Coastal Rescue Team was on March 19 this year when they successfully rescued two male victims who were at risk of drowning.

“This was the first case since the establishment of the lifeguard team,” he said.

He also said the lifeguard team since January 1 this year has been involved in treating three cases of injured victims from minor beach accidents, one humanitarian service, three beach sport accidents, and one drowning case.

Also present at the launch was the Political Secretary to the Sarawak Premier Abang Abdul Aziz Abang Draup who represented Tanjung Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan. — Borneo Post