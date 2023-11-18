KUCHING, Nov 18 — Sarawak’s proposed new deep sea port in Tanjung Embang is set to become a major maritime gateway for the oil and gas (O&G) industry in the southern region, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said the seaport will have the capacity to handle petroleum cargo.

“We are going to build clusters within the port; one for general cargo and the other one for oil and gas hub from the south,” he said during the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy’s (SCORE) 15th anniversary gala dinner here yesterday.

The Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) chairman said the deep sea port is expected to further elevate Sarawak’s oil and gas trade as it is one of the mega projects planned for the southern region.

He said the state government is currently working with Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on the exploration of gas.

“We hope we can become a major player in the exploration of gas in the southern region of Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari said the state’s efforts to develop rural areas would be the game changer to position Sarawak as a high-income developed state by 2030.

He stressed it is vital to gear up efforts in the production of energy so that Sarawak can become a major power economic hub.

“But then domestically, we have to increase our energy source. That’s where wood pellet comes in where we have planted forests, and from the biomass, it becomes the feedstock to generate power from biomass.

“Initially Recoda depended on hydro and now we can go towards another source of renewable energy which is wood pellet.

“This is a new source and I believe that Sarawak will become the major powerhouse player for the whole region,” he said.

Abang Johari pointed out that the state is working on enhancing its green energy production, renewable power sources, and diversifying sources of energy.

“With that scenario towards 2030, I believe that Sarawak can become the hub of economic activities within the region,” he added.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is Highland Development Agency (HDA) chairman; Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) chairman; State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda) chairman; Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; and Recoda chief executive officer Datuk Ismawi Ismuni. — Borneo Post