BUKIT MERTAJAM, Nov 18 — The police have seized 16 motorcycles and issued 74 summonses for various traffic offences during the ‘Op Samseng Jalanan; which was carried out on the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) and around Seberang Jaya early this morning.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said the operation, which started at 11pm yesterday, was carried out to curb street thugs involving motorcyclists, who posed a threat to other road users and disrupted public order.

“The police will not compromise with any party involved in street thugs, and operations will be continuously carried out to curb such activities,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, the Penang Road Transport Department (RTD), in a statement, said that a total of 109 summonses were issued for various traffic offences in an integrated operation carried out on the Sultan Azlan Shah Highway near here yesterday.

The operation, which was carried out in collaboration with the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department of the Timur Laut district police headquarters and the State Department of Environment, began at 9am and ended at 1pm.

“The offences include not having a driving licence, expired road tax, no insurance coverage, and using number plates that do not follow the specifications,” said the statement.

During the operation, the RTD also seized a lorry driven by a 19-year-old man who did not possess a Goods Delivering Licence (GDL).

The set age requirement for the application of GDL is 21 years old or older. — Bernama