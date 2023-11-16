GEORGE TOWN, Nov 16 — A woman hiking in the Bukit Gambir area here died after she was believed to have been stung by hornets today.

North-east District acting police chief Supt V. Saravanan said that in the 6pm incident, the 58-year-old woman died on her way to Penang Hospital.

“Police received a report from a doctor at the hospital that a woman had been stung by hornets while hiking in the Bukit Gambir area.

“The victim died while being transported to the hospital. A post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow to determine the exact cause of her death,” he said when contacted tonight.

Earlier, a 10-second video clip went viral on social media depicting two individuals performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a woman lying unconscious. — Bernama

