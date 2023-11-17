PUTRAJAYA, Nov 17 — Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) has reappointed Siti Zaharah Ishak as its director-general for the second time, effective today.

Miros said that Siti Zaharah, 47, previously held the position for two years, from May 5, 2018, to May 4, 2020.

“The reappointment of Siti Zaharah, who holds a doctorate in Transportation Systems Engineering from the University of South Australia, Australia, is to replace Datuk Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim, 47, whose contract of service has ended,” it said in a statement.

“Miros is confident that Siti Zaharah will assume the responsibility as a leader in road safety research and further enhance Miros’ performance in realising the goal of advancing science and art in road safety work, as well as continue Miros’ outstanding leadership,” read the statement. — Bernama

Advertisement