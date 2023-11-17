PETALING JAYA, Nov 17 — A sexagenarian will submit a representation to drop a charge of obstructing a civil servant from performing his duty, in an operation to catch stray dogs by the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ).

Lawyer Rajsurian Pillai, representing Patrick Khoo Kian Wui, 69, informed Magistrate Shahril Anuar Ahmad Mustapa, that his side would submit a representation, as the prosecution wanted to proceed with the case.

“The prosecution today said that the complainant has withdrawn the report, and the recording of the conversation regarding the withdrawal has been recorded.

“However, the prosecution received instructions to proceed with the case. Therefore, we will submit a representation,” he said, who was present with another lawyer, Tay Chee Fu.

The court then fixed December 22 for the mention and submission of documents.

On March 31, self-employed Khoo pleaded not guilty to the charge of deliberately preventing MBPJ personnel, Azizul Azzim Norehan, from carrying out his duties at a house in Taman Kanagapuram here, at 9pm, on March 22.

He was charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of two years or a fine of up to RM10,000, or both if convicted.

On March 24, the media reported that the police were investigating a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera recording, which went viral, showing an incident of a fight between MBPJ personnel and a man during an operation to capture stray dogs.

Khoo was said to be trying to protect a pack of stray dogs, by letting the animals into his premises, prompting a team of dog catchers to try to stop him, before a fight broke out. — Bernama