KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) today channelled a donation of RM315,000 to the Public Service Palestinian Humanitarian Fund.

IRB said that the fund was collected from its staff nationwide as a sign of solidarity and humanitarian spirit towards the struggle of the Palestinian people, apart from helping to ease the suffering of those affected by the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

“It is also a manifestation of IRB’s support and solidarity together with the government to help humanitarian missions, thus fostering the spirit of Malaysia Madani which supports universal peace,” it said in a statement.

IRB chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohd Nizom Sairi presented the fund to Foreign Ministry representative Jeremiah Oliver Jitos at Menara Hasil, Cyberjaya today.

The Public Service Palestinian Humanitarian Fund was launched by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali on October 24 and was open until November 10.

Meanwhile, Perak police collected RM23,538 for the Palestine Solidarity Fund from its officers and personnel statewide through collections made from October 27 to November 5.

The campaign, jointly organised by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and non-governmental organisation MyFundAction, was launched by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain on October 27.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the collection initiative is also a sign of Perak PDRM personnel supporting the Public Service Palestinian Humanitarian Fund which was launched by Mohd Zuki on October 24.

“The Perak PDRM always supports any noble initiative and universal humanitarian mission, including helping alleviate the suffering that is being experienced by the Palestinian people,” he said in a statement. — Bernama