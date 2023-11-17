KUCHING, Nov 17 — Sarawakians can expect some good news on Monday when Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg tables the 2024 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly sitting.

Speaking at the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy’s (SCORE) 15th Anniversary Gala Dinner here tonight, Abang Johari said the state government had managed to increase its revenue to be used for the people in the state.

“Just wait for our budget on Monday. I will give you some good news on Monday for the benefit of the people of Sarawak,” he said.

He said with limited allocation from the federal government, the increase in revenue that the state obtained since 2017 had allowed the state government to chip in substantially to fund the development within SCORE.

Advertisement

“Sometimes the budget (allocation) (from the Federal government) is not very big, if you compare it with the size of Sarawak, thank God we managed to increase our revenue and then we go (and give) back to the rakyat,” he said.

Abang Johari said as a strategy to develop the whole of Sarawak until 2030, he had formed nine regional agencies with a total initial allocation of RM13.5 billion for them to implement development programmes.

He said the formation of these regional agencies enabled the state government’s development programmes to be more focused and people-oriented.

Advertisement

“The projects must come from the rakyat through their leaders, YBs (elected representatives) and they can work together and identify projects that will be given priority,” he said.

He also appreciated the federal government’s decision to allow Sarawak to take over the Bintulu Port, which would be a strategic move to enhance the state’s position as a leading renewable energy source producer.

“So what the government is going to do now is to enhance our green energy production, enhance our renewable power source and also to diversify our sources of energy,” he added. — Bernama