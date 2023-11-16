SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has met technology giants such as Google, Enovix Cooperation, Microsoft and TikTok here.

“I have held meetings with large companies that have acknowledged that they will extend their investments in Malaysia on a large scale,” Anwar said.

“A stable political system and clear policies are among the important factors for them to invest in Malaysia.

Advertisement

“The approval process will also give them confidence. The speed of the presence of new investors will give Malaysia a new record,” he told reporters from Malaysia after the meetings.

Google was represented by its president and chief investment officer Ruth Porat, Enovix by its chief operating officer Ajay Marathe, Microsoft Asia by its president Ahmed Mazhari and TikTok by chief executive officer Shou Zi Chew.

San Francisco Bay Area is home to many of the biggest Fortune 500 companies, which are the most innovative firms in artificial intelligence (AI) development, biotech, software, clean technology, and social media.

Advertisement

Anwar, who is also the finance minister has also received a courtesy call from TPG’s founding partner, executive chairman and director Jim Coulter. TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm.

The prime minister arrived here on Monday (November 13) for the 30th Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from November 14 to 17, marking his maiden visit for the official meeting as Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Also present during the meetings were Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Malaysia’s ambassador to the United States Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz as well as other senior government officials. ― Bernama