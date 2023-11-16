GEORGE TOWN, Nov 16 — The Penang government is allocating RM54,262,200 for this year’s i-Sejahtera programme, a strategic initiative to improve the welfare system and well-being of the people in the state.

State Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim said the programme is, among others, to increase liveability to improve the quality of life of the people of Penang, which is one of the themes under the Penang2030 vision.

“From November 20, payment by electronic funds transfer (EFT) to the bank accounts of 3,458 i-Sejahtera recipients under Phase 4/2023 of the programme will be implemented, namely to 2,669 Senior Citizen Appreciation Programme (PPWE) recipients, 235 single mother (PBIT) recipients and 544 Suri Emas (PSE) recipients, which involves an expenditure of RM613,700.

“In addition, the payment for the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) programme under Phase 4/2023 has been implemented since October 28 to 757 recipients and an allocation of RM151,400,” she said in a statement today.

She said the payment of death benefits under the PwD Assistance Programme has also been made to 79 next of kinds, involving an allocation of RM79,000.

Lim said the public could check the payment status from November 27 through the https://isejahtera.penang.gov.my website and she also encouraged them to contact the nearest Unity Government Service Centre for further details.

She said the state government also urged applicants to update their bank account information to ensure they receive the i-Sejahtera Programme aid promptly next year.

“Applicants of the PPWE, PBIT or PwD Assistance Programme who have problems with their bank accounts can use that of their family members, on condition the bank account holder is registered as the legal beneficiaries in the i-Sejahtera system,” she said.

According to her, the i-Sejahtera programme is the state government’s form of appreciation to Penang voters, adding that since 2010, a total of RM395.7 million has been invested in its implementation.

“The state government also paid out death benefit contributions totalling RM1,000 to beneficiaries registered through the PPWE, PBIT and PwD Assistance Programme. So far, the contribution has benefited 68,821 registered beneficiaries, with an expenditure of RM68,821,000,” she said.

She said the state government has, in total, allocated over RM464.5 million for the i-Sejahtera programme. — Bernama