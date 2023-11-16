KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — PAS Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari has expressed disappointment over the government’s delay in setting up a special committee to study the competency of state legislative assemblies in enacting Islamic laws.

He said it has been two months since the Selangor Sultan raised the matter and the government has yet to take steps in response.

“The Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had on August 28 ordered that a special committee be established immediately to conduct a study on how to strengthen the state authority in the aspect of enacting Shariah laws.

“I’m disappointed that the reply received from the minister showed that they are not taking the Selangor Sultan’s proposal seriously.

Advertisement

“The government had said that it is in the midst of setting up the special committee, and this is a very disappointing reply, as there is only progress after two months, despite the Selangor Sultan indicating urgency for the matter,” Fadhli told a news conference here at the Parliament building today.

Fadhli, who is also the PAS information chief, said the government should be more proactive on this issue as it involves enactments related to Shariah criminal offences.

“Not only that, I think it is time that the religious affairs minister should have a deputy minister. Clearly, there is too much on the minister’s plate,” he added.

Advertisement

On August 28, the Selangor Sultan had ordered the immediate establishment of a special committee to conduct an in-depth and critical study on the competency of state legislative assemblies to enact Islamic laws under the state enactments and the jurisdiction of Shariah Courts.

Sultan Sharafuddin, who is also the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) chairman, said this is due to the number of cases under the jurisdiction of Shariah courts being challenged at the Federal Court, particularly concerning the competency of State Legislative Assemblies in formulating and approving Islamic laws, as well as the jurisdiction of Shariah courts that preside over them.

When asked about the recent shift of support by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) MPs, Fadhli assured that were no PAS MPs who showed indication of such actions.

“Actually it is not a party matter, but more of an individual’s action. It should not be interlinked,” he added.

On November 8, Bersatu’s Jeli MP Zahari Kechik became the latest Opposition lawmaker to declare his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his unity government.

He joined Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan) and Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) in backing Anwar, but still remaining in Bersatu.