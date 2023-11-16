KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) expects a sum of RM2.5 million from non-Shariah compliant sources to accumulate in its Baitulmal this year, which it plans to dispose of through Islamic means.

Its chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said a total of RM1.67 million from activities that are not in line with Islamic principles from roughly 1,000 people have been funnelled to the Islamic trustee institution since January, Utusan Malaysia reported yesterday.

“Mais hopes the community will have a high awareness to ensure that every activity or business is in compliance with Shariah law.

“Such money is obtained from prohibited sources such as usurious transactions, the sale of stolen goods, bribes, robbery, lottery, and conventional insurance protection.

“I am aware that there is still a lot of money being channelled to Baitulmal to be disposed of in accordance with Shariah laws,” he was quoted as saying in Shah Alam, Selangor after officiating a halal property seminar in conjunction with an awareness campaign on the funneling of non-Shariah compliant funds into Mais’ Baitulmal this year.

Despite the non-Shariah compliance origins of such money, Abdul Aziz said the funds channelled into its Baitulmal will be used for public welfare such as education assistance, medical aid, and infrastructure development.

According to the newspaper, the accumulation of such funds has been on the rise in the last two years.

Last year, money from non-Shariah compliant activities that flowed into the Selangor Baitulmal totalled RM1.8 million, up from RM1.5 million in 2021.

According to Utusan Malaysia, this signalled an increasing awareness among Muslim Malaysians to seek halal income revenues, though it did not detail the connection.