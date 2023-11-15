KUCHING, Nov 15 — Sarawakians can expect up to six episodes of significant heavy rain during the current Northeast Monsoon which is expected to last next March next year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said apart from floods and strong winds, high tides are expected in the South China Sea during the period which would pose a risk to small boats.

“SDMC has identified 154 flood-prone areas all over Sarawak, and we are ready to face the challenges arising from the effects of the monsoon,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Uggah had earlier chaired an SDMC meeting to discuss preparations in facing the monsoon period.

In this regard, he said the state has a manpower strength of 5,501 personnel, 487 land assets, 249 sea and river assets, 12 air assets, and 207 support assets.

A total of 70 fibre boats have also been distribute to all divisions to be used mainly for evacuation purposes in the event of floods, he added.

“The state welfare department has also ensured sufficient disaster relief aid at supply depots, stores located in the offices of several departments, as well as forward bases,” he said.

On flood relief centres, Uggah said a total of 627 evacuation centres are ready to be opened whenever required, and can accommodate 162,091 evacuees at any one time.

In addition, he said the Civil Defence Force would be able to prepare 4,000 food kits as additional assistance for flood victims.

“I call on the public to be vigilant during this period and to prepare for any eventuality. Cooperate with the authorities at all times if required to evacuate,” he said.

Malaysian Meteorological Department director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah in a statement on November 7 warned of heavy rain and possible floods in western Sarawak and four other states during the early stage of the Northeast Monsoon from this month until January.

He said continuous heavy rain for several days could result in flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Muhammad Helmi also said in the final phase of the monsoon from February to March next year, several states in the peninsula as well as Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan can expect less rain. — Borneo Post Online