GUA MUSANG, Nov 15 — Tiger pug marks found yesterday near some homes have struck fear in the villagers of Kampung Seberang Lembaga and the Kesedar Sungai Terah Land Rehabilitation Scheme, here.

Many of the villagers who are smallholders say they are afraid to be out too long in the open and prefer to be indoors in the safety of their homes.

One smallholder, Raja Azmi Ramli, 64, said he is afraid of going to his oil palm plot for fear of coming across the tiger.

“I used to be at the smallholding from 9am to noon, but today I was there for only about an hour with my son to apply fertiliser.

Advertisement

“I hope the Department of Wildlife and National Parks will monitor the situation,” he told reporters.

Another smallholder, Zahari Daud, 53, said reports of a tiger on the prowl lately have struck fear in over 100 smallholders who are now reluctant to go about their daily chores.

“Several days ago, the tiger was spotted in Jalan Subong. Yesterday, a villager came across the animal and in the evening, the pug marks were seen behind some houses.

Advertisement

“I hope the tiger can be caught soon so that the over 800 residents here can live without fear of venturing out of their homes,” he said.

Kelantan Department of Wildlife and National Parks Director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said game wardens had been sent to the location where the pug marks were found. — Bernama