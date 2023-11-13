GUA MUSANG, Nov 13 — A tiger has been captured in a trap set up by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) in Pos Pasik.

Kelantan Perhilitan director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said the wild animal was healthy and would be brought to the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Sungkai, Perak.

According to him, the department launched the operation to catch the tiger after a man in Pos Pasik was mauled to death on October 5.

“Following the incident, on October 6, the Kelantan Perhilitan conducted initial investigations, monitoring and set up a unit of tiger trap at the reported location,” he said in a statement today, adding the operation involved 10 Perhilitan personnel.

Mohamad Hafid said an investigation was underway to determine whether it was the same tiger that attacked the victim.

“The success of this operation has at least eased the concerns of the Orang Asli community in Pos Pasik. However, the villagers must be vigilant when going to the plantations and working in groups,” he said. — Bernama

