KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 ― The number of police reports related to alleged enticement, bribes and threats linked to support expressed by several Members of Parliament for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are among the issues to be raised at Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Onn Abu Bakar (PH-Batu Pahat) is expected to pose this question to the Home Minister during the Minister’s Question Time.

In addition, Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam) will ask the education minister about the standard operating procedures schools adhere to when handling bullying complaints, and whether such cases are reported to the police and followed by legal action.

Meanwhile, during the question and answer session, Datuk R. Ramanan (PH-Sungai Buloh) is expected to ask the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister to outline the ministry’s plans regarding programmes to develop and strengthen digital entrepreneurs.

There will also be a question from Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien (PBM-Julau) to the transport minister about the ministry’s follow-up action after meeting with several e-hailing companies, especially concerning the review of fares that are said to be too low and adversely affecting workers in the gig economy sector.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue with the debate and the winding up of the Supply Bill 2024 (Budget 2024) at the committee stage for the relevant ministries.

The current Parliament sitting will be in session for 32 days from October 9 until November 30. ― Bernama