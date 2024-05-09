KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Despite being self-employed, Abdul Hayyi Al Hakimi Nazli who was injured when a large tree fell on him during a storm downtown this week qualifies for benefits from the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim today said the 26-year-old e-hailing driver can expect to receive temporary disability benefits from Socso, including sick leave at a rate of RM41.33 a day.

“Abdul Hayyi was injured in the head, chest, arms and legs and has been treated at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

“The newly-married is eligible for Temporary Disability Benefits through the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS), which is sick leave at a rate of RM41.33 per day.

“In fact, Abdul Hayyi is eligible to apply for the benefits of medical treatment and rehabilitation treatment, in addition to claims for Permanent Disability Benefits in case of permanent disability,” the minister said in a statement today following a visit to the injured gig worker's kin yesterday with Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Kamaruzzaman Mat Salleh, Socso CEO Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed, and Putrajaya Corporation president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud.

Sim expressed his appreciation to services provider Grab Malaysia and the Transport Ministry for contributing to the SKSPS initiative in Budget 2024, which enables Socso protection for gig economy workers.

A mature tree outside the Concorde Hotel on Jalan Sultan Ismail toppled onto the road and monorail tracks last Tuesday during an afternoon downpour, bringing down a nearly roadside shelter for public transport users and trapping several vehicles with people in them.

Abdul Hayyi and a 72-year-old Swedish woman were injured in the incident which also killed another local man, Md Rizal Atan, 47.