HULU SELANGOR, May 9 — Along Jalan Dato Muda Jaafar in the town of Kuala Kubu Baru is a Mamak shop where 54-year-old electrician Kamaraja sits with a cup of teh tarik and a plate of roti canai while reading a Malay newspaper.

Since he looks like someone who hails from Kuala Kubu Baru, where a by-election will take place soon, Malay Mail stopped for a chat to talk to him about a man who was recently arrested for displaying the photo of the His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during the election campaign.

“I was shocked. My first thought was: Did they get permission to use Agong’s photo? Never have I ever seen someone use any of our Agong’s pictures in the past for any election campaign.

“But when I read the news that he was caught by the police, I knew it was wrong. You can’t involve him in the election. He’s our King,” he said.

Kamaraja, who was born and bred in Kuala Kubu Baru, said spreading messages about developing the constituency is more appealing to voters here.

“Politics is just going to separate us Malaysians even more. Instead, the party contesting should talk about how it plans to develop this area, the state and the country. That will attract us to see what’s going on,” he said.

About 100 metres away from the mamak shop, burger seller Mohd Faizal Zainal Abidin was seen collecting money from his customer.

When asked about the incident, Mohd Faizal said that it should not have taken place.

Burger seller Mohd Faizal Zainal Abidin says rules must be followed during political campaigning. —Picture by Raymond Manuel

“I saw it on my Facebook feed, I took a quick look and straight away scrolled to the next post. I do not dare engage in that post. Every Malaysian knows you can’t simply use the King’s picture. It’s a sensitive thing,” he said.

“If you want to do political campaigns here, follow the rules,” he added.

An old Chinese man who wished to be only known by his surname, Koh, said he didn’t realise the incident took place but said it was good the man had been brought to the court.

“Good, good. Very sensitive topic. Cannot do that,” he briefly said.

Self-employed P. Ramasamy (pic), 66, was sentenced to jail for a month and fined RM3,000 by the Kuala Kubu Baru Magistrates’ Court on May 6, 2024, for displaying the King of Malaysia’s photo during the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) by-election campaign. — Bernama pic

On Monday, the offender was sentenced to a month’s jail and fined RM3,000 by the Kuala Kubu Baru Magistrates’ Court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Asmah Che Wan requested the court to impose an appropriate sentence as the offence involved disrespecting and insulting the King, a sensitive issue that could provoke anger among Malaysians.

The by-election which sees a four-cornered clash between Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Periktana Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), is being held following the death of the incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The constituency has 40,226 registered voters and the EC set May 11 (Saturday) as polling day.